Juwan Howard, Warde Manuel release statements following contract extension

The Michigan Wolverines have announced a new five-year contract extension for men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard, keeping him in Ann Arbor through at least 2026.

Howard, who is starting his third year as head coach since taking over for John Beilein, boasts a 44-17 overall record. Last year, he guided the Wolverines to a 23-5 record that included the Big Ten regular-season title and the top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“I couldn’t be happier for our student-athletes and fans to know that Juwan will continue to lead Michigan into the future,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement.

“His great character is second to none, and he is a wonderful teammate — demonstrated through his commitment to proactive communication and collaboration across the department. Juwan’s love for this university is evident in all that he does, as is the joy he takes in the accomplishments of his student-athletes.”

And you can bet that Howard himself is excited to continue his tenure at his alma matter.



“I’m honored to be regarded in such a way that the University wished to continue a lasting relationship with me,” Howard said in a statement. “It was a surprise when Warde approached me, and it didn’t take long for us to get on the same page. I’m grateful to him, our great University and my talented young men who sacrifice every day. The love I have for the University of Michigan is beyond words.”

– – Quotes via MLive Link – –