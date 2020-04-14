Juwan Howard’s son cracks joke after Michigan misses out on 5-star SG Joshua Christopher

Michigan fans waited all day for the great news that 5-star SG Joshua Christopher would be committing to the Wolverines.

Unfortunately, when Christopher made his announcement, he broke Michigan fans’ hearts by committing to Arizona State University.

Following the announcement, Michigan commit Zeb Jackson was live on Instagram and Juwan Howard‘s son, Jace Howard chimed in with a little joke.

“Do I get a scholarship now?” Jace wrote.

In case you are not sure why this is funny, let’s break it down.

Jace Howard is also part of Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class but last week it would be announced that he was not going to be on scholarship, though he would still be on the team.

Jace may find this funny but we would assume that Juwan Howard is not thrilled about losing out on the No. 3 shooting guard in the nation.