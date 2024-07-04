Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry Lead Michigan Football DB Breakouts This Spring





Michigan Defensive Backs Showcase Promising Talent in Spring

Michigan football enters the season with a renewed sense of optimism in their defensive backfield. With key starters like cornerback Josh Wallace, nickel back Mike Sainristil, and senior safety Rod Moore either drafted or injured, the team faces the challenge of restructuring their defensive lineup.

Sophomore cornerback Jyaire Hill has emerged as a standout during spring practices. Hill, who appeared in four games last season and accumulated 56 defensive snaps, has captured the attention of the coaching staff. “I think he’s a unique player. I think he loves football,” said defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast with Jon Jansen. Morgan highlighted Hill’s personality and dedication, expressing excitement for the upcoming season.

In addition to Hill, Michigan football has bolstered their defensive back lineup with transfers Aamir Hall from Albany and Ricky Johnson from UNLV. Despite their arrival, Morgan remains cautious about direct comparisons since he hasn’t observed the new transfers as closely as the returning players.

Graduate walk-on Keshaun Harris and senior Ja’Den McBurrows bring valuable experience to the team. Harris returns for a sixth season, while McBurrows offers versatility, having played both outside cornerback and nickel in 15 career appearances. “Those guys did a really good job this spring,” Morgan noted, emphasizing their roles in building the team’s depth.

Promising Developments at Safety

The safety position also sees promising developments. Junior safety Zeke Berry has been earmarked as a potential successor to Sainristil at nickel back. Morgan described Berry’s impressive spring performance and noted, “I feel confident to say… he had a really good spring, and I’m excited about him taking the next step.”

Injuries have created an evolving dynamic at safety for Michigan football, with sophomores Brandyn Hillman and Kody Jones, along with graduate Quinten Johnson, encountering various setbacks. However, the infusion of talent through the transfer portal, including Jaden Mangham from Michigan State and Wesley Walker from Tennessee, offers additional options.

Optimism and Competitive Spirit

Despite the challenges, Morgan remains optimistic about the team’s depth and competitive spirit. “I think we’ll be better when we have a highly-competitive roster. Competition always makes the best out of you, and that’s what I believe in,” he shared.

As Michigan Football prepares for the season, the focus will be on leveraging new and returning talent to create a formidable defensive backfield capable of meeting the high standards set by Michigan football.