Kacy Rodgers Explains Why He Left the Bucs to Join Dan Campbell in Detroit

Why did Kacy Rodgers leave a top defense in Tampa Bay for Detroit? The new Lions defensive line coach explains his decision and what drew him to Dan Campbell’s team.

Kacy Rodgers had it good in Tampa. So why’d he leave?

When the Detroit Lions hired Rodgers as their new defensive line coach this offseason, some fans may have raised an eyebrow. After all, Tampa Bay was thriving, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Rodgers had spent six years there, helping anchor one of the league’s toughest run defenses and mentoring a fearsome front.

So why pack up and head north?

According to Rodgers, it wasn’t about what he was leaving — it was about what he could build in Detroit.

TL;DR

Kacy Rodgers joined the Detroit Lions after six successful seasons in Tampa Bay, citing growth, challenge, and the opportunity to work with rising stars like Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill. Rodgers reunites with familiar faces, including Dan Campbell and Kelvin Sheppard, and becomes another critical piece in Detroit’s Super Bowl-focused staff.

Leaving Comfort for Challenge

Rodgers didn’t sugarcoat it: he was comfortable in Tampa Bay.

“Had a great experience there,” he said as quoted by the Detroit News, “but the opportunity presented itself to come here… it was just a really great opportunity.”

The Buccaneers ranked top-five against the run in five of Rodgers’ six seasons. They were consistently in the top 10 in sacks, and the defensive line was one of the most consistent groups in the league.

But sometimes, comfort isn’t the goal. Rodgers said he wanted to keep learning, stay sharp, and challenge himself in a new environment.

“When you get to the point where you think you know it all, that’s when problems set in,” Rodgers said.

Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill Helped Seal It

While Rodgers was excited about the chance to reunite with Dan Campbell and Kelvin Sheppard, let’s be honest — coaching talent matters.

“That had a lot to do with it,” Rodgers said of joining a roster with Hutchinson and McNeill. “As a coach, you always want to learn… but also, you want guys you can develop into elite players.”

Rodgers now gets to work with:

Aidan Hutchinson , fresh off another double-digit sack season

, fresh off another double-digit sack season Alim McNeill , one of the most disruptive interior defenders in the NFC

, one of the most disruptive interior defenders in the NFC Tyleik Williams, a rookie first-round pick with explosive potential

That’s a dream trio for a defensive line coach — and a group that could anchor Detroit’s defense for years to come.

Experience Meets Culture

Rodgers brings 20+ years of NFL coaching experience, including time as the Jets’ defensive coordinator and stints with multiple playoff defenses. But what makes him a perfect fit in Detroit is more than his résumé — it’s his mindset.

“As long as I’ve been in this league, you still can learn,” Rodgers said. “I’m still learning the way we do things here.”

That humility? That’s classic Dan Campbell DNA.

Rodgers isn’t here to run his own system or chase a title alone. He’s here to plug into the Lions’ vision, sharpen their edges, and help push this roster over the top.

Key Takeaways

Kacy Rodgers left a top defense in Tampa to join the Lions’ coaching staff under Dan Campbell.

to join the Lions’ coaching staff under Dan Campbell. Rodgers cited the opportunity to keep growing , work with elite young talent , and learn a new system .

, , and . His presence boosts a Lions defense that already features Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, and Tyleik Williams .

. Detroit continues to add experienced, high-character coaches to build toward a Super Bowl.

The Bottom Line

Kacy Rodgers didn’t leave Tampa because it was broken — he left because he saw something special brewing in Detroit.

With top-tier talent on the defensive line, a coaching staff he respects, and a front office that’s all-in, Rodgers now joins a team chasing not just division titles — but the Lombardi Trophy.

In the NFL, comfort is fine. But chasing greatness? That’s what the Lions — and Kacy Rodgers — are all about.