Detroit Lions Could Pass on Top Prospect Over Culture Concerns

As the Detroit Lions continue shaping their draft board ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, one of the most intriguing and polarizing prospects linked to Detroit is offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

On paper, the fit makes a ton of sense.

But behind the scenes, there may be more to the story.

A Prospect With Sky-High Potential

There’s no denying Proctor’s talent.

He brings a rare blend of size, strength, and athleticism that has some evaluators labeling him as the top tackle in the entire draft class. Others, however, see a different path, suggesting he may be better suited moving inside to guard at the next level.

Either way, the physical tools are undeniable.

And for a Lions team that could be in the market for offensive line help, that alone makes Proctor a name to watch.

The Culture Question

According to Erik Schlitt of Pride of Detroit, whispers are circulating that could complicate things.

“Proctor’s stock continues to be all over the place,” Schlitt writes. “Some view him as the best tackle in the draft, others believe he needs to shift inside to guard, and even more believe he has the makings to fit in perfectly with the Lions’ scheme and culture. Personally, I think Proctor has a rare combination of size and athleticism, but I have also heard some whispers that suggest he’s not as clean a culture fit as some think. The Lions reportedly met with him at the Combine, and if he had answers for some of those concerns, he could certainly be the pick.”

That last part is key.

The Lions aren’t just drafting talent; they’re drafting fit.

Why Culture Matters in Detroit

Under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes, Detroit has built one of the most distinct locker room identities in the NFL. Toughness, accountability, and buy-in aren’t optional, they’re required.

It’s why the Lions have consistently prioritized players who:

Love football

Embrace physicality

Fit the team-first mentality

If there are legitimate questions about whether a prospect aligns with that culture, it can absolutely impact their draft position—no matter how talented they are.

A Clear Need at Tackle

This situation becomes even more interesting when you consider Detroit’s roster.

With Taylor Decker no longer in the picture after requesting his release, the Lions have a clear need at left tackle. While Larry Borom was added in free agency, that move alone shouldn’t prevent Detroit from investing heavily in the position.

In fact, all signs point to the Lions strongly considering an offensive tackle with the No. 17 overall pick.

Boom or Bust Fit?

Proctor might be one of the most fascinating evaluations in this entire draft.

If the Lions are confident in his character and fit, he has the talent to become a cornerstone piece on the offensive line for years to come.

But if those “whispers” carry weight internally, Detroit could look elsewhere—even if Proctor is still on the board.

Bottom Line

The Lions have never been a team that drafts solely based on talent.

Kadyn Proctor may have all the physical tools to succeed in Detroit, but whether he ultimately lands there could come down to one thing:

Does he truly fit the culture?