NFL Draft Rumor Reveals Detroit Lions’ Interest in Elite Prospect

This is the time of year when information starts to leak, speculation ramps up, and front offices do their best to stay quiet.

Still, every now and then, something slips out that gets people’s attention.

In this case, it involves the Detroit Lions and one of the most physically imposing prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

A notable name enters the conversation

During a recent mock draft discussion, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah casually added a detail that stood out.

“I was told they love Proctor, by the way,” Jeremiah said as quoted by Pride of Detroit.

The “they” in that sentence points to the Lions. The player is Kadyn Proctor, a towering offensive tackle out of Alabama who has drawn plenty of attention leading into the draft.

It was a brief comment. But it was enough to spark conversation.

Why Proctor fits what Detroit values

At first glance, the connection makes sense.

Proctor brings rare size at 6 foot 7 and well over 350 pounds, yet he moves with a level of fluidity that is not typical for someone built like that. Alabama even found creative ways to use his athleticism, which speaks to how comfortable he is in space.

For a Lions team that prides itself on physical play in the trenches, the appeal is obvious.

Detroit has made it clear it wants to maintain a dominant offensive line, especially with long term questions still lingering at tackle. Adding a player with Proctor’s upside would align with that vision.

Not without risk

Even with the intrigue, there are concerns.

Jeremiah himself acknowledged some hesitation when evaluating Proctor’s profile.

“Maybe I’m just older now, but the risk, I don’t know. 390 pounds at one point in time, that scares me,” Jeremiah said.

That kind of weight history is something teams will examine closely. Conditioning, consistency, and long term durability all become part of the evaluation.

For a team like Detroit, which values reliability along the offensive line, those factors matter.

Where things stand

It is important to remember what this is and what it is not.

This is draft season. Information circulates. Opinions vary. Plans change.

The Lions still have options. In the same discussion, Jeremiah projected a different tackle to Detroit, which only reinforces how fluid the board can be.

But the mention of Proctor offers insight into the type of player Detroit could be targeting. Big, physical, and capable of shaping the line for years to come.

The takeaway

Whether or not Proctor ends up in Detroit remains to be seen.

What is clear is this. The Lions are doing their homework on the offensive line, and they are not afraid to invest in it.

And when a respected voice like Jeremiah drops a line like that, it is at least worth paying attention.