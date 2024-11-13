Kalel Mullings Breaks Silence, Defends Himself Against Viral Stomping Rumors

A few weeks back, Michigan running back Kalel Mullings found himself at the center of controversy following the Wolverines win over the Michigan State Spartans. Videos of a post-game altercation between the two teams quickly made their rounds on social media, with some alleging that Mullings was involved in stomping on Michigan State players during the fight. The incident sparked widespread discussion and led to speculation online, but after the Big Ten reviewed the footage, they deemed the evidence inconclusive and decided not to issue any fines or suspensions.

Kalel Mullings Sets the Record Straight

On Tuesday night, Mullings finally broke his silence and firmly denied the accusations. “Obviously a fight broke out, guys were going everywhere, and in the crowd, I was just trying to get guys away and break it up,” Mullings explained as quoted by the Detroit News. “That’s really all there was, and I guess people saw that and some angles.”

Despite the accusations, Mullings maintained that he was simply trying to de-escalate the situation. He did not engage in any stomping, as alleged by some social media users. “I wasn’t stomping on anybody or anything like that,” he said, reiterating that the scuffle was a chaotic moment and he was merely attempting to keep players separated.

Mullings' Reaction to Social Media Backlash

Mullings admitted he doesn’t pay much attention to social media, so he didn’t see the bulk of the commentary or allegations circulating online. However, his family was made aware of the situation, and they were more affected by the backlash than he was.

“My grandma was calling me and talking about what they’re saying online, but I was cool throughout the entire thing because I knew I didn’t do what people were saying I was doing,” Mullings shared. “It didn’t really bother me too much. I would say it was bothering the people around me and my family more than me, because I was like, it’s whatever, I know I didn’t do it, and I’m not on there that much anyway, so it didn’t really bother me.”

Big Ten Review and Outcome

The Big Ten Conference conducted a thorough review of the incident, analyzing the video footage from various angles. Ultimately, the league determined that the video evidence was inconclusive, meaning there was no clear proof of misconduct that would warrant disciplinary action. As a result, no fines or suspensions were issued.

The league's decision seems to back Mullings' statement that he was not involved in any aggressive behavior during the altercation. While the incident was highly publicized and generated significant online discussion, Mullings is moving forward with a clear conscience, confident in the knowledge that he did not engage in the actions that some had accused him of.

Looking Forward

While the incident certainly caused a stir, Mullings remains focused on his role with the Michigan football team. He continues to prepare for the rest of the season with his eyes on the prize, unfazed by the social media chatter that surrounded the altercation.

With the Big Ten's official stance on the matter, Mullings can now put the controversy behind him and focus on contributing to his team’s success moving forward.