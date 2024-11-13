Kalel Mullings Takes Awkward Pause Before Answering Playing Time Question

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings has been a standout performer for the Wolverines this season, leading the team in rushing yards and touchdowns by a wide margin. However, his recent lack of playing time has raised questions, especially after a series of perplexing decisions regarding his role in recent games.

Mullings had an impressive start to the season, tallying 676 yards and seven touchdowns on 110 carries through the first seven games. However, in Michigan's last three contests, his carries and overall production have sharply decreased. The most puzzling moment came during Michigan’s loss to Indiana this past Saturday, where Mullings didn’t record a carry until the second quarter. He finished the game with just 10 carries for 30 yards and a touchdown.

The Playing Time Conundrum

On Tuesday, Mullings addressed the media, where he was asked about his reduced playing time in the last few games. According to Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News, as there was a 14-second pause before he responded. After searching for the right words, Mullings said, “I don’t know how to answer that one.”

He went on to explain that he wasn't dealing with an injury. “Nah, nah,” Mullings said. “Banged up. Obviously, it’s a long season. Hurtin’ for sure, but not injured. There’s a difference between hurt and injured.”

Coach Sherrone Moore's Perspective

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore offered some insight into the decision to limit Mullings' workload, acknowledging that Mullings had carried the ball a lot this season. On the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, Moore explained, “Kalel, he’s had a lot of carries, so working through stuff… Also, Ben practiced really well, so wanted to get him in the game. So a little of both.”

While Moore’s comments offer some context, they still leave some ambiguity about Mullings’ reduced role. Mullings, however, remained focused on the team and his responsibilities. “I try not to focus on necessarily other guys but more the task at hand and the team we’re playing,” he said.

Kalel Mullings' Mindset Moving Forward

Despite the decrease in playing time, Mullings is determined to stay positive and focused. “I’ve been practicing fine,” he said. “I’ve been doing that my entire time, whether it was linebacker or running back, whatever it is, just go out and work and compete every day and have fun with it also.”

Mullings emphasized that he hasn't questioned the coaching staff’s decisions about his role. “At the end of the day, they’re the coaches, they’re the ones in charge of making decisions like that,” he said. “So I feel like it’s not my place to question that kind of stuff. All I can do is control the controllables.”

As the Wolverines prepare for their next challenge, Mullings' approach remains focused on doing what’s asked of him, and he’ll continue to bring his best to the field – regardless of the role he plays moving forward.