Vikings Call Out Kalif Raymond for ‘Cheap Shot’ Block on Andrew Van Ginkel

The Minnesota Vikings are still buzzing about Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions, but one particular play has left some hard feelings in the Vikings’ locker room, specifically between linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and Lions receiver Kalif Raymond.

Late in the first half, Van Ginkel was blindsided by a block from Raymond while rushing the passer. The hit sent him spinning to the turf, though he impressively regrouped and still managed to make a tackle for loss on Jahmyr Gibbs.

.@Vikings @Lions @AndrewVanGinkel gets blindsided to the ground but his awareness and instincts allow him to still get a TFL on Gibbs. #Skol defense really showed up & showed out #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/UbXTjttlWv — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 5, 2025

Despite that, Van Ginkel wasn’t thrilled afterward.

Van Ginkel Calls the Block “A Dirty Play”

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Van Ginkel didn’t hold back:

“I kinda thought it was a dirty play. Obviously, getting hit on the side, I’m just going to pass rush and all of a sudden I get whiplash because a guy blindsides me,” he said. “I wasn’t too pleased with it, and I think that’s something the league should look at… because we can’t be doing that.”

Teammate Eric Wilson was even more direct, calling it “absolute bulls—” and labeling it a “cheap shot.”

The Play — and Why It Wasn’t Flagged

On the play, Raymond lined up wide before motioning inside toward Van Ginkel’s rushing lane. As soon as the ball was snapped, he delivered a shoulder-first block to Van Ginkel’s left side, one that looked violent, but was within the rules.

Officials did not throw a flag, and replays show the hit didn’t violate the NFL’s definitions of a crackback or blindside block. It was a legal strike to the shoulder area, not the head or neck.

Still, Van Ginkel’s frustration stems from what he called a “safety issue,” saying that pass rushers shouldn’t have to worry about getting blindsided while focused on the quarterback.

“When you’re pass rushing like that, you’re not anticipating someone coming from the side,” Van Ginkel said. “I had no clue he was there. How are we supposed to protect ourselves?”

No Penalty, Big Debate

While the Lions haven’t commented publicly, Dan Campbell’s team is known for its aggressive, physical style, and Kalif Raymond has earned a reputation as one of Detroit’s toughest, most selfless players.

The block was emblematic of Campbell’s “grit” mantra: fast, fearless, and willing to hit. To the Vikings, it was unnecessary. To the Lions, it was just football.

Don’t expect the NFL to issue a fine here, but the play will likely spark more discussion about what qualifies as a dangerous hit in today’s game.

The Bottom Line

Kalif Raymond’s block was legal, clean by the book, and crucial to the play’s outcome, even if it didn’t make him any friends in Minnesota.

As the Lions prepare for their next matchup, it’s clear that Campbell’s squad continues to live by its motto: “Play fast. Play tough. Finish.”

And sometimes, that toughness ruffles feathers.