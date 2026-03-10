Kalif Raymond Contract Details Emerge

More details have surfaced regarding former Kalif Raymond’s move to the Chicago Bears.

According to Mike Garafolo, who reported the news alongside Ian Rapoport, Raymond has agreed to a one-year deal worth $5.1 million with Chicago. The contract was negotiated by his representatives at EnterSports Management.

Raymond leaves the Detroit Lions after five seasons with the franchise, where he became a fan favorite thanks to his speed, reliable hands, and elite return ability.

During the 2025 season, Raymond continued to play an important role in Detroit’s offense and special teams, providing explosive plays as both a receiver and return specialist. His versatility and veteran presence made him one of the Lions’ most trusted depth weapons.

Now, he’ll take those skills to a division rival, giving the Bears an experienced playmaker who can contribute on offense and in the return game.

Bottom line

Detroit officially loses one of its longest-tenured playmakers, and Raymond will now face the Lions twice a year wearing Chicago colors — something that should add a little extra intrigue to the NFC North rivalry.