Kalif Raymond, Jack Fox Fuel Lions’ Historic Special Teams Game vs. Titans

The Detroit Lions not only dominated the Tennessee Titans 52-14 in Week 8 but also made history with their extraordinary special teams performance. According to Aaron Schatz’s model, Detroit’s special teams unit posted a 57.4% DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) on Sunday, generating an estimated 17.9 points above average, marking it as the second-best special teams performance in NFL history. This record-breaking effort is only surpassed by the Houston Texans' Week 17 special teams display in 2007 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Detroit Lions yesterday had 57.4% special teams DVOA, an estimated 17.9 points of special teams value over average by my model. That's the second-best ST game since 1979 behind only the Texans in Week 17 of 2007 vs. Jaguars.https://t.co/XVjpW6UhYp — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@ASchatzNFL) October 28, 2024

Kalif Raymond and Jack Fox Steal the Show

Wide receiver and punt returner Kalif Raymond was a standout, logging five returns for a staggering 190 yards, including a dazzling 90-yard return for a touchdown. Raymond’s speed and agility consistently set the Lions up in excellent field position, contributing massively to Detroit’s offensive production.

Meanwhile, punter Jack Fox continued his Pro Bowl-caliber season with an impressive display of precision and power. Fox punted five times, averaging a booming 61 yards per punt and downing three of those punts inside Tennessee's 20-yard line. This combination of length and accuracy pinned the Titans deep, giving them little room to mount a comeback.

Special Teams: The Unsung Heroes

The Lions’ special teams have been a vital part of their success all season. In a year filled with record-breaking stats for Detroit, this special teams performance has etched its place in NFL history. The Lions’ all-around game, which has propelled them to the top of the NFC North, proves their depth and versatility in all phases.

Next up, the Lions will look to continue their momentum with a Week 9 showdown at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers, hoping that their special teams success continues to be a game-changer.