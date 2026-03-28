Kalif Raymond Had an Offer From Detroit—Here’s Why He Chose Chicago

The Detroit Lions reportedly made a real effort to bring back one of their most reliable role players.

But in the end, Kalif Raymond chose a different path.

According to a report, Raymond had comparable offers from both the Lions and the Chicago Bears in free agency. Yet, despite his history in Detroit, he opted to head to Chicago on a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

Lions Made a Legitimate Push

This was not a case of Detroit letting Raymond walk without a fight.

The Lions were in the mix until the very end, presenting what was described as a “commensurate” offer to the one he ultimately accepted from the Bears.

Raymond even leaned on one of his closest teammates for advice before making the decision.

“Trust your gut,” Amon-Ra St. Brown told him. “Either way, I love you, man.”

That quote says a lot about the respect Raymond had in Detroit’s locker room.

Why Raymond Chose Chicago

So why leave a team he clearly cared about?

Opportunity.

“The lure to Chicago was opportunity,” the report stated. “The post-Johnson Lions veered to bigger wide receivers and had reduced Raymond’s offensive role. Johnson, however, remembers the wide receiver who was targeted 71 times in 2021 and 64 times in 2022.”

That is the key.

In Detroit, Raymond had slipped to fourth on the depth chart behind St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Isaac TeSlaa.

In Chicago, he steps into a situation where his skill set is not only valued, but needed.

And it does not hurt that he is reuniting with a familiar face in Ben Johnson, who knows exactly how to use him.

A Tough But Understandable Decision

Raymond reportedly had interest from multiple teams, including the Seahawks and 49ers, making this far from a simple choice.

But when it came down to it, playing time and role won out over familiarity.

For a player at this stage of his career, that makes perfect sense.

What It Means for the Lions

For Detroit, this is another example of how the roster is evolving.

The Lions are getting bigger at wide receiver and continuing to build around their younger core. That shift naturally left less room for a player like Raymond, despite his contributions over the years.

He was more than just a receiver. He was a dependable returner and a respected presence in the locker room.

But in today’s NFL, roles change quickly.

Final Thoughts

Kalif Raymond choosing the Bears was not about money.

It was about opportunity.

The Lions gave him a chance to return. He chose a bigger role elsewhere.

And honestly, it is hard to blame him.