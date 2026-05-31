Kamden Lopati Is Driving Michigan’s 2027 Class

Kamden Lopati is already doing more than holding Michigan’s quarterback spot in the 2027 class. The Wolverines’ pledge, who committed on April 14, 2026, and is ranked No. 46 overall, has publicly identified wide receiver Dakota Guerrant and cornerback Joshua Dobson as the two top prospects he is pushing to bring to Ann Arbor, a development that matters because it points to how Michigan football recruiting could build balance around its future quarterback.

Lopati named Guerrant and Dobson as the main recruits he is targeting while speaking during the Elite 11 circuit, and both are viewed as five-star-level prospects with Michigan firmly in the mix here. For Michigan football recruiting, that is an early sign the 2027 class may take shape around premium positions instead of waiting for the board to sort itself out.

Why Lopati’s role matters for class construction

Quarterback commits often set the tone of a class, but the bigger value is structure. Michigan now has a national quarterback prospect in place, and Lopati is already recruiting an outside receiver and a cover corner, two spots that can define a roster’s ceiling.

That matters for roster planning. If Michigan lands a quarterback, receiver, and cornerback early in the same cycle, the staff gets a much cleaner pitch to the rest of the class, especially pass catchers, defensive backs, and skill players looking for a stable core. In that sense, Michigan football recruiting is already getting an early blueprint from its quarterback commit.

Dakota Guerrant fits a clear offensive need

Guerrant stands out because he is an in-state receiver from Harper Woods, and Michigan has a June 19 official visit lined up for him in Ann Arbor. Getting that visit to hit would give Lopati a real chance to sell a long-term quarterback-receiver connection face to face.

From a football angle, the fit makes sense. Michigan’s offense still needs perimeter targets who can stress defenses outside, and pairing Lopati with a top receiver this early would help the staff show how it wants the 2027 group to support the passing game.

There is also local value here. Keeping an elite Michigan pass catcher home always carries weight, and it becomes more important when the class already has its quarterback trying to build chemistry before either player takes a college snap.

Joshua Dobson lines up with Michigan’s defensive identity

Dobson gives this class a different kind of signal. Michigan is not treating the 2027 cycle like a quarterback-led offense-only build, and a push for a top corner shows the staff wants difference-makers on both sides of the ball.

Cornerback remains one of the toughest positions to stock at a high level. In Michigan’s defense, outside corners need to handle difficult assignments so the front can stay aggressive, and Dobson’s position value makes him a logical early priority.

Dobson is also expected in Ann Arbor on June 12 after canceling an LSU visit as part of his visit schedule. If Michigan football recruiting turns that trip into traction, the Wolverines would have an early recruiting win at a premium defensive spot before the 2027 board gets more crowded.

June could give Michigan real momentum

Lopati first joined Michigan’s class after reopening his recruitment and then pledging to the Wolverines in April following his previous Illinois commitment. Now the next test is whether his peer recruiting can help turn visits into movement.

Michigan has two clear checkpoints ahead. Dobson’s June 12 visit and Guerrant’s June 19 trip could give the Wolverines early momentum, either by strengthening their position with both targets or by helping Lopati lock in one blue-chip running mate to anchor the next wave of the 2027 class. That makes June an important stretch for Michigan football recruiting as Lopati tries to help shape the class around him.