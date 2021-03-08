Kansas announces they have agreed to part ways with Les Miles

Sharing is caring!

According to multiple reports, Kansas and Les Miles have “mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately,” the school announced late Monday night.

This comes as no surprise whatsoever as it follows the Husch and Blackwell findings of sexual misconduct while Miles was the head coach at LSU.

Miles had recently been placed on administrative leave by Kansas.

Breaking: Kansas and Les Miles have "mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately," the school announced.