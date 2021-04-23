Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens make blockbuster trade

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have traded their first round pick in 2021 Along with a trio of other picks from to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown, a 2021 second round pick, and a 2022 sixth round pick.

