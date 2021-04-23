Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens make blockbuster trade

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have traded their first round pick in 2021 Along with a trio of other picks from to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown, a 2021 second round pick, and a 2022 sixth round pick.

Kansas City gets:

🏈 OT Orlando Brown

🏈 2021 second-round pick (No. 58)

🏈 2022 6th round pick. Baltimore gets:

🏈 2021 first-round pick (No. 31)

🏈 third-round pick (No. 94)

🏈 fourth-round pick (No. 136)

🏈 2022 fifth-round pick — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2021

Kansas City is trading its first-round pick Thursday night, along with three other picks in the 2021 and 2022 drafts, to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown and one pick in the 2021 draft and another in 2022, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2021