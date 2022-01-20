Kansas City Chiefs LB arrested as team prepares to take on Buffalo Bills

According to a report from KCTV5, Kansas City Chiefs LB Willie Gay was arrested on Wednesday night and booked into the Johnson County jail.
From KCTV5:
Gay, 23, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center, where he remained Thursday morning awaiting bond.
BREAKING: Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park last night, booked into the Johnson County jail in misdemeanor criminal damage case, authorities confirm. https://t.co/3FjVKx9qCq pic.twitter.com/gISuQtGkAB
— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 20, 2022
