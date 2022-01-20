in NFL

Kansas City Chiefs LB arrested as team prepares to take on Buffalo Bills

112 Views 3 Votes

According to a report from KCTV5, Kansas City Chiefs LB Willie Gay was arrested on Wednesday night and booked into the Johnson County jail.

From KCTV5:

Gay, 23, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center, where he remained Thursday morning awaiting bond.

No other information has been released yet from the Overland Park Police Department or the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Lions player exit interviews reveal what we already knew