Kansas City Chiefs pull off trade with New York Giants, Patrick Mahomes reacts

The 2022 National Football League trade deadline is coming up at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1st, and according to a report from Jordan Schultz, the Kansas City Chiefs have completed a trade with the New York Giants. Schultz took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that the Chiefs have acquired WR Kadarius Toney from the Giants in exchange for a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick. Following the announcement of the trade, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted on Twitter.

Breaking: Kadarius Toney

To Chiefs, source tells @theScore. #Chiefs trade their conditional 3rd round pick and 6th to #Giants. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 27, 2022

Toney, who was originally selected by the Giants with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has certainly had plenty of issues since becoming a pro. So far this season, he has just two receptions for 23 yards in two games. During his rookie season, he caught 39 passes for 420 yards and zero touchdowns.

Featured Videos



Things were clearly not working out for Toney with the Giants and the ultra-talented wide receiver is getting a fresh start with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

How did Patrick Mahomes react to Kansas City Chiefs acquiring Kadarius Toney?

Following the news that the Kansas City Chiefs had traded the New York Giants for Kadarious Toney, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was clearly happy.

Here is what Mahomes tweeted out after the news broke.