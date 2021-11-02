Kansas City Chiefs reportedly trade G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to NY Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs squeaked out a much-needed victory last night on Monday Night Football against the visiting New York Giants, and now they’ve completed a trade with the other New York metropolitan team.

According to multiple reports, the Chiefs are sending G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the New York Jets in exchange for tight end Daniel Brown:

Trade! The #Jets are sending tight end Dan Brown to the #Chiefs for guard Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2021

Duvernay-Tardif, who is also a physician, was activated last night for the first time since the Chiefs won the 2020 Super Bowl. He sat out the subsequent season in order to work on the front lines against COVID-19 at a long-term care facility in his home country of Canada.