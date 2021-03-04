Kansas City Chiefs reveal new stadium name

Sharing is caring!

According to the Kansas City Chiefs, they will have a new stadium name moving forward.

On Thursday, the Chiefs announced their stadium will now go by the name of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

From Kansas City Chiefs:

The Kansas City Chiefs and GEHA (pronounced G.E.H.A.) today announced that GEHA will be the exclusive naming rights partner for Arrowhead Stadium. Beginning with the 2021 NFL season, the home of the Chiefs will be GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

GEHA and the Chiefs are committed to ensuring Arrowhead Stadium remains the identity of the stadium.

“We are extremely proud and excited to announce our naming rights agreement with GEHA. When we set out to find a partner for the field at Arrowhead, it was critical to identify a national leader that shares our core values, as well as a deep connection to the local community and respect for Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “Our relationship with GEHA over the last few years has only served to reinforce the alignment between our two organizations and proven their strong, long-standing relationship with the local community. This expanded partnership will continue to build lasting health and wellness programs that support the team, GEHA and our community.”

Alongside GEHA, we are excited to announce our naming rights agreement for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 🏟 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 4, 2021