The Kansas City Chiefs are 6-2 this season and they wanted to make a trade for a wide receiver. They got one in Josh Downs, and it happened just before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

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Tom Pelissero reported the terms: “Trade! The Chiefs are acquiring WR Josh Downs and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Colts for 2027 fourth-round and fifth-round picks, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports. Kansas City lands a receiver at the buzzer, while Indianapolis keeps loading up for the future.”

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) high-fives Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, ahead of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Josh Downs Gives Patrick Mahomes Another Target

The Chiefs needed another playmaker for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Downs this season has caught 33 passes for 354 yards receiving and one touchdown, averaging 10.7 yards per reception. He has been targeted 56 times. He leaves a Colts team that is 2-7 and has dropped five straight.

Detroit Spent Its Deadline on the Back End

The Lions handled their own deadline business a day earlier, and on the other side of the ball. Detroit sent a 2028 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets on Monday for safety Andre Cisco, a secondary addition rather than a swing at the offense.