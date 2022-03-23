in NFL

Kansas City Chiefs trade WR Tyreek Hill for five draft picks

The CRAZY NFL offseason continues!

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs are trading WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks.

Schefter is reporting that the “Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN.”

Schefter is also reporting that Hill will “get a new contract, making him the NFL’s newest highest-paid WR one week after Davante Adams had set the mark.”

Nation, who do you think won this trade?

