Kansas City Royals broadcast team loses patience with ‘Tigersuit Man’

If you happen to follow the Detroit Tigers, you have almost certainly heard of Tigersuit Man, who attends games not only at Comerica Park, but all over the country.

On Wednesday, the Tigers played the Royals in the final game of their series and the Royals broadcasting team lost their patience with the super fan, suggesting that he put away his signs and enjoy the game.

Sorry, that’s not going to happen!

Some of these signs look new. I wonder if he lost some in the downpour last week in Detroit. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 16, 2021