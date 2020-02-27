23.6 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Kanye West spotted wearing a Detroit Red Wings jersey

Could the rapper be a fan of Motor City hockey?

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Rapper, entrepreneur and Chicago native Kanye West hasn’t made any official statements on his hockey fandom, but we may have picked up a major clue of it today.

West was seen outside of his office in Calabasas, California wearing the legendary Detroit Red Wings jersey, though it didn’t have any player name on the back.

Fans certainly remember when the late Tupac infamously wore a Red Wings jersey in New York back in 1994 after leaving a court date.

