Kareem Jackson spills the beans on where Deshaun Watson wants to play in 2021

Sharing is caring!

Where will Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson play in 2021?

That is one of the biggest remaining questions that still needs to be answered before the start of the 2021 campaign and Denver Broncos CB Kareem Jackson believes he has that answer.

According to Jackson, who recently joined Aqib Talib on the Catchin’ Fades p0dcast, Watson told him that he wants to be in Denver.

Where do you think Watson will end up in 2021?

Deshaun Watson says he wants to be a Denver Bronco, according to Kareem Jackson@ReemBoi25 joined @AqibTalib21 on today's episode of Catchin’ Fades with the latest pic.twitter.com/H4DYnH6eWq — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 9, 2021