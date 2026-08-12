Detroit Tigers Newest Pitcher Placed on Injured List

The Detroit Tigers will have to wait a little longer to see one of the key prospects from the Casey Mize trade make his organizational debut.

According to Emily Waldon, left-handed pitching prospect Kash Mayfield has been placed on the injured list by the West Michigan Whitecaps as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

Mayfield has not pitched since July 24, when he was still with High-A Fort Wayne in the San Diego Padres organization.

Mayfield Yet to Debut With Tigers

Detroit acquired Mayfield just before the Aug. 3 trade deadline in the deal that sent Mize to the Padres. The Tigers also received left-hander Jackson Wolf, who is currently with Triple-A Toledo.

Mayfield, 21, was San Diego’s first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, going No. 25 overall.

Before the trade, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound lefty spent the 2026 season with Fort Wayne, making 15 starts. He went 3-1 with a 3.54 ERA, striking out 62 batters while walking 22 across 53⅓ innings.

Tigers Will Be Patient With Mayfield

The injury does not appear to change why Detroit targeted Mayfield in the Mize deal.

He is a young, highly regarded left-handed starter with first-round pedigree and plenty of developmental runway. The Tigers have no reason to rush him back simply to get him into a West Michigan uniform.

For now, the focus will be getting the hamstring healthy before Mayfield makes his first appearance in the organization.

Bottom Line

Kash Mayfield’s Tigers debut is officially on hold.

Detroit’s newest young left-hander has been placed on the injured list at High-A West Michigan while dealing with a hamstring injury. Once healthy, he will become one of the more closely watched arms in the Tigers’ farm system.