Pat Fitzgerald and the Spartans picked up their eighth loss of the season, falling to the Ducks 45-7 in Michigan State’s Senior Night game. Fitzgerald was forced to start Kayd Coffman at quarterback after Alessio Milivojevic was ruled out earlier this week, and Cam Fancher was ruled out after being a game-time decision. Coffman struggled to lead the offense, completing 10 of 19 passes for 106 yards, with one interception and zero touchdowns. Coffman was eventually taken out in the fourth quarter for Leo Hannan.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

The Good: Jaziun Patterson Returns With a Touchdown

Running back Jaziun Patterson returned to the field for the first time since the Oct. 17 loss to Northwestern after an injury. Patterson entered the season as the projected backup running back, but an early-season injury to Cam Edwards made him the lead back for a few games before he also got hurt. He struggled in this game, finishing with 26 rushing yards on 16 attempts and averaging 1.6 yards per carry, but he did run in the Spartans’ only touchdown.

The Bad: The Ducks Ran Over the Defense

The Spartans’ defense couldn’t do anything to stop Oregon’s running game. The Ducks’ running backs rushed for 196 yards on 31 attempts, averaging 6.3 yards per carry, and accounted for four touchdowns. Michigan State sacked quarterback Dylan Raiola three times, but it was credited with only four tackles for loss all night, so the front rarely got into the backfield against the run. The Spartans’ run defense has been one of the season’s better aspects, but on Friday night they couldn’t find it.

The Ugly: Special Teams Had Multiple Costly Errors

Michigan State’s biggest mistakes all came in the second quarter. The quarter started with a drive that ended with kicker Liam Boyd missing a 47-yard field goal attempt, which would have given Michigan State its first points of the game. Later in the quarter, the defense forced an Oregon punt, but receiver Chrishon McCray muffed it, and Oregon defensive back Trey McNutt recovered at the Michigan State 16-yard line. The defense then held the Ducks to a field goal. Oregon finished the second quarter with a fake field goal: placekicker Gage Hurych scored on a 15-yard run after special teams failed to stop the fake following a controversial no-holding call.

The Intriguing: Four Seniors Don’t Walk

During the pregame Senior Night celebrations, four seniors who still have eligibility didn’t walk: defensive end Michael Richard, tight end Brennan Parachek, and linebackers Cam Stodghill and Dion Crawford. Their decision not to walk might hint at a return to college football next season under the NCAA’s new age-based eligibility rules. Pat Fitzgerald also spoke earlier about linebacker Jordan Hall, who could return as a Spartan, as his final season was filled with injuries. Hall still walked during the celebrations, but his options remain open.

Pat Fitzgerald and the Spartans will have one last chance to pick up a win this season as they travel to New Jersey to face Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 28.