Pat Fitzgerald and Michigan State ended the season with a win, beating the Scarlet Knights 25-21 on Saturday. Kayd Coffman made his third start of the season and got his first win, a week after a rough Senior Night loss to Oregon. Fitzgerald chose Coffman despite Cam Fancher being available.

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Coffman struggled early, throwing three interceptions, two in the first half and one early in the third quarter, including an unlucky one that bounced off Samson Gash’s foot. He came alive after that, threw three touchdown passes in the second half, and finished with a season-high 249 passing yards.

The Good: Spartans Offensive Line Holds Up

The Michigan State offensive line kept Coffman mostly safe. He was sacked twice but completed 24 of 34 passes. The line also gave a good push for the Spartans’ running game, as the team combined for 147 rushing yards, with the backfield totaling 109. Rutgers didn’t get a single tackle for loss against the run; both of its tackles for loss came on sacks.

Kayd Coffman Involves the Entire Passing Unit

Coffman spread his 24 completions across seven different players. The passing game averaged 10.4 yards per catch, giving the offense the first downs it needed. Wide receiver Braylon Collier scored his first career touchdown on an 11-yard catch, giving MSU an 18-14 lead. Rutgers answered 10 seconds later with a 75-yard touchdown pass, and Coffman connected with wide receiver Bryson Williams for an 11-yard score with 27 seconds left. The catch was first ruled incomplete and overturned on review.

Wide receiver Fredrick Moore also had his best game as a Spartan, with a season-high eight catches for 79 yards and a 17-yard touchdown. He then threw the two-point conversion that followed.

The Bad: Clay Thevenin Ran Over Michigan State

The Spartans’ defensive line struggled to contain Rutgers running back Clay Thevenin, who ran for 77 yards on 11 attempts. His biggest run of the game never counted: a 46-yard rush in the third quarter was nullified for holding. Despite struggling to contain Thevenin, the defensive line did well on everyone else. The defense combined for five tackles for loss, with three of them being sacks. The defensive line was helped by Ben Roberts and Eli Coenen, who were good to go after being questionable earlier in the week.

The Intriguing: Pat Fitzgerald Keeps the Same Intensity

After a completion, wide receiver Chrishon McCray went down with a right leg injury. Fitzgerald then barked at his players who weren’t standing while the trainers looked at the injury on the field. Pat Fitzgerald has wanted his players to carry the same intensity to the game both on and off the field, and part of that is being there for their teammates. Despite the season not being a success record-wise, Fitzgerald is still pushing his mentality onto his players.

Michigan State Closes at 4-8

Pat Fitzgerald finishes the season with a 4-8 record and a 2-7 record in Big Ten play. While the Spartans will not play in a bowl game, the team still showed promising signs despite a multitude of injuries.