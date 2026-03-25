Detroit Lions Lose Kayode Awosika to AFC Contender

The Detroit Lions are losing another piece of their offensive line depth.

Former Lions offensive lineman Kayode Awosika has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced on Wednesday.

Awosika, a five-year NFL veteran, spent the past four seasons in Detroit, primarily serving as a reserve guard while providing valuable depth along the interior.

A Reliable Depth Piece Moves On

Awosika originally joined the Lions in 2022 after beginning his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. During his time in Detroit, he appeared in 49 games and made 11 starts, stepping in whenever the team needed him.

In 2025, he played in 13 games with four starts, continuing to show he could be counted on in key moments.

While he was never a full-time starter, Awosika carved out a role as a dependable backup with experience in multiple situations.

Crowded Interior Pushed Decision

This move also reflects how much the Lions have reshaped their offensive line this offseason.

Detroit added significant competition on the interior, bringing in Juice Scruggs, Seth McLaughlin, Cade Mays, and Ben Bartch. At the same time, the team moved on from veteran Graham Glasgow.

With that influx of talent and competition, there was simply not much room left for Awosika to return and compete for a reserve role.

What the Chargers Are Getting

The Chargers are adding a player with experience and versatility.

Awosika brings size, toughness, and the ability to step into the lineup when needed. He has proven he can handle starting duties in stretches and provide stability as a backup.

For Los Angeles, this is a depth move with upside.

What It Means for Detroit

For the Lions, this is another sign of a changing offensive line room.

Brad Holmes has clearly prioritized competition and flexibility up front, and that approach has led to difficult decisions when it comes to depth players.

Awosika’s departure is less about his performance and more about the numbers game created by Detroit’s aggressive offseason additions.