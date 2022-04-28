Kayvon Thibodeaux divulges just how often he talks to Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions select…

It’s finally Draft Day and we will soon know who the Lions will select with the No. 2 overall pick.

Could that player be Oregon EDGE, Kayvon Thibodeaux?

Well, according to Thibodeaux, he not only wants to play for the Lions but he talks to Lions head coach Dan Campbell on a regular basis.

From Detroit Free Press:

“I talk to Dan too much,” Thibodeaux joked Wednesday at a community service event for prospects attending the draft in Las Vegas. “I’m tired of talking to Dan. Dan got me on speed dial. Not like that, I’m just joking. But we’ve had lots of talks.”

Thibodeaux added that he would “love” to play for Campbell and he disputes the speculation that he would not be a good culture fit with the Lions.

“I want you to know, all that is — who’d they say said that, that I wouldn’t be a (fit)?” Thibodeaux said. “I hope they didn’t say a person said it. I hope it was a ‘source,’ cause I’m like, ‘Dude.’ “

Thibodeaux said he would be a “great” fit for the Lions if they take him with the No. 2 overall pick.

“Great relationship, great coaches,” he said. “Now we’re just waiting to see what they want to do.”

Nation, would you like to Thibodeaux on the Detroit Lions?

