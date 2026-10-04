Keegan Kolesar didn’t like what he saw.

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And he immediately did something about it.

During Sunday’s game between the Detroit Red Wings and Winnipeg Jets, Jets defenseman Tyrel Bauer delivered a heavy hit on J.T. Compher. Kolesar immediately went after Bauer, dropping the gloves with the 24-year-old defenseman in defense of his teammate.

The decision earned Kolesar some respect.

The fight itself didn’t go nearly as well.

Bauer landed the decisive blows and dropped Kolesar during a violent exchange that left the Red Wings forward off Detroit’s bench afterward. Kolesar was back on the ice for the second period, according to a report detailing the altercation.

Kolesar Immediately Stands Up for Compher

Whatever anyone thinks about fighting in today’s NHL, there wasn’t much ambiguity about why Kolesar dropped the gloves.

Bauer delivered the hit on Compher, and Kolesar responded.

That willingness to protect teammates is part of what Detroit hoped it was getting when the Red Wings acquired the 6-foot-2, 218-pound winger from the Vegas Golden Knights during the offseason. Kolesar isn’t in Detroit to lead the team in scoring, but he brings a physical element that was noticeably missing from portions of the roster in recent seasons.

Sunday provided a pretty obvious example.

Kolesar saw Compher get rocked and didn’t wait around for somebody else to respond. He challenged Bauer almost immediately.

Unfortunately for Kolesar, Bauer can handle himself.

Tyrel Bauer Wins the Fight Decisively

Bauer isn’t exactly easing himself into his NHL career.

The 24-year-old defenseman has now fought in each of Winnipeg’s first two games, having also dropped the gloves in his NHL debut during the Jets’ season opener against Boston. At 6-foot-3 and 207 pounds, Bauer has quickly established that he’s willing to play a physical game.

Kolesar found that out the hard way Sunday.

The fight ended with Bauer dropping Kolesar to the ice, and the Detroit forward was not on the Red Wings bench immediately afterward. He returned for the second period, so Detroit avoided the worst version of the aftermath.

The scoreboard was another matter.

Both players took five minutes for fighting, and Kolesar was assessed an extra two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct. Winnipeg scored on the ensuing power play through Cole Perfetti, then added a second power-play goal from Kyle Connor soon after.

The Red Wings were already without Marco Kasper on Sunday because of an upper-body injury, forcing Todd McLellan to move Emmitt Finnie to center and insert Carter Mazur into the lineup. Losing another forward would only have created another headache for a lineup already being shuffled early in the season.

Red Wings Already Thin Without Larkin and Kasper

Detroit entered Sunday with enough going on already.

Dylan Larkin remains sidelined with an upper-body injury, although the Red Wings are hopeful he could return Tuesday against Ottawa. Simon Edvinsson remains unsigned and back in Sweden, with Elliotte Friedman reporting that Edvinsson now prefers to be traded rather than continue down the current path with Detroit.

That’s before getting into Kasper’s injury.

So while Kolesar deserves credit for immediately responding after Compher was hit, the Red Wings were fortunate the aftermath didn’t include another player unavailable to Todd McLellan.

Detroit acquired Kolesar in part because it wanted more size, toughness and players willing to make opponents uncomfortable. He certainly delivered that message Sunday.

It cost the Red Wings two minutes and a goal against. It didn’t cost them a forward.