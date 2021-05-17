Keegan-Michael Key plays Michael Jordan in SNL ‘The Last Dance’ sketch

Sharing is caring!

By now, you have almost certainly heard of (and probably seen) the scene from ‘The Last Dance’ which features Chicago Bulls legend Micael Jordan playing quarters with his security guard, John Michael Wozniak.

Well, on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, comedian/actor Keegan-Michael Key played Jordan and Heidi Gardner portrayed Wozniak in an “Extended Scene” from ‘The Last Dance’ sketch and it was absolutely hilarious.

Check it out.

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="The Last Dance: Extended Scene - SNL" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sz6go7xC3Zs?start=3&feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

The rest of the SNL episode left much to be desired but Gardner and Key killed it on this sketch!