Keith Abney II had a message for his teammates as the Detroit Lions stacked defensive stops against the Arizona Cardinals. The rookie wanted each possession to make the opponent’s afternoon a little more miserable.

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After Detroit’s 45–21 victory Sunday, Abney explained what he had been saying on the sideline. His first NFL start came with plenty of confidence, and he wanted the rest of the defense feeding off it.

“The mentality for us, we were just trying to make them quit, for real,” Abney said. “That’s what I was saying to the guys every drive: ‘Let’s make them quit. Let’s make them quit.’”

That was Abney’s description of the pressure Detroit wanted to apply. He followed it with specific objectives: get off the field, attack the football and force Arizona to keep answering.

Aug 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) reacts after a play in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Keith Abney Wanted More Than Another Stop

The Lions’ defense forced five first-half three-and-outs after allowing an opening-drive touchdown, helping the offense recover from its own slow start. Abney also contributed his first career interception in his first career start, stepping in front of a deep Jacoby Brissett throw.

His explanation of the sideline message made clear that the aggression had a purpose. Detroit wanted each possession to create another opportunity to change the game.

“Trying to go out there, go three-and-out, punch the ball out, intercept the ball. That’s what we were trying to do every drive. We were just trying to play fast, physical football.” Related coverage Dan Campbell Fires Up Lions Locker Room After Cardinals Win Read more →

The response followed a week in which Kelvin Sheppard warned that defenders could be replaced if their execution did not improve. Abney received his opportunity and helped turn that demand into a productive afternoon.

His interception supplied a tangible reward for the approach. Asked what he thought when the ball went into the air, his answer was direct.

“Mine. I’ve got to go get it. It’s my ball. It’s my ball.”

A New Role Did Not Change His Confidence

Dan Campbell had previously indicated that Abney could receive a larger role against Arizona. That opportunity ultimately included starting at safety, a position Abney said he had not played since middle school.

“I haven’t played safety since middle school. So, my first time playing safety in a long time.”

Abney said he began learning the position around Week 1. Taking notes on the responsibilities of different positions helped prepare him before the staff committed to giving him more work.

“It was kind of easy because I always write down the notes, trying to write all the positions down. But this was the first week they were like, ‘OK, you’re going to get thrown in that fire. We’re going to see what you’re about.’”

That preparation gives his confidence some substance. He had been studying responsibilities beyond his immediate role, so the increased workload arrived with a foundation already in place.

Abney Knows One Game Is Only a Beginning

The rookie enjoyed the significance of his first start and interception. He also made clear that he viewed the performance as an early milestone rather than a finished product.

“It feels unreal. First career interception, first career start. It’s a lot. That’s a good milestone, but we’ve got a lot more to do.”

Abney said he would enjoy the moment before turning his attention to recovery and preparation during the bye. His approach to earning the opportunity was the same one he intends to carry forward.

“Approach every day like you’re going to start because you never know when that moment is going to be. That’s really what my approach was every day.”

Detroit got an assertive voice and a meaningful contribution from a player making his first start. Abney now has a performance to build on, along with a sideline message his teammates will have no trouble remembering.