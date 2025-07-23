Keith Cooper Emerging as Surprise Roster Contender for Detroit Lions

Keith Cooper Emerging as Surprise Contender in Lions’ Injury-Thinned Edge Room

The Detroit Lions entered the offseason with big expectations on defense, but a mounting list of injuries has forced the coaching staff to look deeper into the roster. That spotlight has unexpectedly fallen on undrafted free agent Keith Cooper, who’s quietly making noise at training camp.

“Look, we kind of like Cooper. Now, he’s a young guy, right? Let’s see what he can do.” -Dan Campbell via WJR

That may sound like tempered optimism, but considering the state of Detroit’s edge depth, it’s also a signal that the rookie could have a real shot.

A Position in Flux

The Lions’ edge group is hurting.

Aidan Hutchinson is still ramping back up from a significant injury.

is still ramping back up from a significant injury. Marcus Davenport remains a major question mark due to a history of missed time.

remains a major question mark due to a history of missed time. Josh Paschal continues to battle durability concerns.

continues to battle durability concerns. Rookie Ahmed Hassanein is raw but expected to contribute.

is raw but expected to contribute. Levi Onwuzurike is out for the season with an ACL tear.

is out for the season with an ACL tear. Alim McNeill is recovering from his own ACL injury and could be eased in.

This combination of injuries and uncertainty has forced the team to get creative, and it’s giving guys like Cooper a real opportunity.

Cooper Making His Case

Cooper has flashed at camp, earning snaps on both the edge and interior with the second-team defense. That kind of positional versatility matters in a room this thin. While most undrafted players are long shots, the Lions’ current depth chart has blown the door wide open.

His physical tools were underrated coming out of Houston, but what he’s showing now is enough to get noticed. If he keeps stacking good practices, the Lions may not have a choice but to keep him around.

Should the Lions Add a Veteran?

The front office knows this edge group might not hold up across a full season. That’s why fans and analysts have begun calling for the Lions to bring in a veteran presence, someone like Za’Darius Smith could help stabilize the room and mentor the younger players.

If Brad Holmes decides to make a move, it wouldn’t be surprising. But even if a vet comes in, Cooper’s value is rising. The Lions may not be able to afford letting him walk.

Bottom Line

Keith Cooper’s path to the 53-man roster is far from guaranteed, but it’s no longer a pipe dream. Detroit needs healthy bodies and versatile players who can contribute on multiple fronts. If Cooper keeps trending up, he could be one of the unexpected wins of camp and a much-needed reinforcement on a defense that can’t afford more setbacks.