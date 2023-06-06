Kelly Stafford and Christen Harper, both connected to the Detroit Lions through their relationships with Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, respectively, share a common admiration for the team's passionate and supportive fans. In a recent podcast interview, Harper expressed her initial uncertainty about Detroit but quickly fell in love with the city and its people. Both Stafford and Harper appreciate the loyalty and dedication of Lions fans, with Stafford reflecting on the significance of their support and Harper highlighting the genuine interactions she experiences with fans in Michigan.

Key Points

Stafford and Harper share a mutual appreciation for Lions' fans.

Stafford interviews Harper on “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford” podcast.

The perception of Harper changed after she started dating Jared Goff, who was traded to the Lions.

Harper, a California native, had never been to Michigan before Goff's trade but now finds the place amazing.

Detroit fans are known for their loyalty and passionate support of the Lions.

Stafford expresses her love for the Detroit fans and misses their dedication and loyalty.

Harper notices a difference in fans' behavior between California and Michigan.

Michigan fans prioritize conversation with Goff over taking pictures, highlighting their genuine interest.

Kelly Stafford and Christen Harper share love for Detroit Lions fans

Harper said that before she actually came to Detroit, she had never here a single positive thing about the city, but now that she is there, she loves it.

“I had never heard a single positive thing about Detroit and so I was like really not sure what we were getting ourselves into and then of course you get there and I'm like, ‘This place is amazing,'” Harper said.

“There's something so special about the people there and they are diehard fans and they just support, support, support,” she said.

Stafford agrees.

“I used to hate that they would come to games and boo and wear bags on their heads … I used to hate that. I miss it. They care,” Stafford said. “The loyalty of Lions fans, the fact that they would even pay to come to some of the games that we had to play in, is pretty unreal.”

Harper noted that one of the differences between fans and Detroit and Los Angeles is that in Los Angeles, fans ask for a photo with Goff, and in Detroit, they just want to talk to him.

“That to me says a lot about the difference,” Harper said.

Click here to listen to the full podcast episode.