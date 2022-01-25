Kelly Stafford blasts ‘Monster’ Ndamukong Suh for going after her husband

If you happened to tune in for Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers you probably noticed Buccaneers DT Ndamukong Suh getting in Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford‘s face after the two went to the ground.

Following the play, which you can see here, Suh shouted and pointed at Stafford, who did not seem to have any clue why it was happening.

On her recent Podcast, Kelly Stafford went on a rant about the ‘monster’ Suh going after her husband.

“Not really sure why Suh doesn’t like Matthew, but Suh doesn’t like Matthew. And it has become this weird dynamic in the past couple years like Suh will come out in the media and stay stuff, whatever, it doesn’t even matter, it doesn’t phase Matthew, it is what it is.

“I see Suh in his face … I look at the replay in the suite, I realize it’s Suh and I’m like ‘huh, this is interesting.’ And he’s in Matthew’s face saying, ‘I’m gonna (expletive) you up, I’m gonna (expletive) you up.’ Those were his words. And to be honest, if I was Matthew, I’d be like ‘I’m (expletive) terrified cause you are a monster and you could really do some harm.’

“Obviously, when I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh F you Suh. Like what is wrong, relax dude, it’s football.’ And I have no idea what just triggered that.

“So then I asked Matthew last night (Sunday) and he was like, ‘honestly, I don’t really know what happened. I didn’t really know who tackled me. But I remember getting put to the ground and someone on me and got him off me to try to get to the next play, and then Suh was in my face telling me he was going to (expletive) me up.’ And I was like (laughing), ‘What? I don’t understand.’ He’s like, ‘who’s gonna understand it, whatever, it doesn’t matter.’

“But it infuriated me. To stand up and tell someone that you’re gonna (expletive) them up after you spent years together in an organization and did appearances together and there were never really issues. … Matthew was like, ‘I don’t know, I guess he doesn’t like me.’ … He kind of giggled about it when I asked about it, he was like, ‘I really have no (expletive) idea what this guy is doing. I don’t know why he’s so angry at me.’

“I’m trying to give some grace here and not get very upset about the massive man threatening my husband. But at the same time, are you kidding. What are you doing? … It’s water under the bridge now, Matthew could care less.

“But I just want to point out one thing: The best way to say ‘F you’ to someone without having to actually say it is to throw a dime right in their face at a zero all-out blitz right as he’s coming for you. And you throw it right as he hits you and it hits Cooper (Kupp) right in the hands, and your kicker kicks a game-winning field goal. … Matthew has done very good against an all-out blitz all year, so it was a very interesting call. So he saw it coming and just waited until Suh got as close as he could and just launched it right in his face. … Sometimes, you gotta shut them up with your play. You don’t have to say anything. You don’t have to do anything. … Matthew could care less, but I loved, I loved watching him throw that ball right in Suh’s face.

“I feel like he’s the only player in this league who really dislikes Matthew and we don’t know why. We legit don’t know why. … Now he can actually dislike him for a fricking reason. I thoroughly enjoyed it and that’s all I’m gonna say. I wish Suh the best, I really do. His family is always so kind. But come on dude, ya’ll were teammates at one point. That really bothered me. … I just don’t get it, it disappoints me in a way with Suh. Maybe we’ll figure out, maybe there’s a reason and he’ll let us know, but Matthew doesn’t really seem to care. Just me, of course.”

*H/T to Marlowe Alter of the Detroit Free Press for Kelly’s quotes