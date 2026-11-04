Kelly Stafford has a bone to pick with the NFL, and she’s making sure the league knows about it.

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The wife of former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford took to her Instagram story to question why the Los Angeles Rams are the only team in the NFL without what she considers a true bye week during the 2026 season.

And she wasn’t afraid to mix a little humor into her frustration.

Matthew and Kelly Stafford make remarks before the ribbon cutting for the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kelly Stafford Calls Out NFL Over Rams Schedule

In her Instagram story, Kelly tagged the NFL while questioning the reasoning behind the Rams’ unusual schedule.

“Just curious to hear the thought process behind making the Rams the only team in the NFL without a true bye week.”

She then joked about how exhausting an NFL season can be, even for someone who isn’t actually playing.

“Because damn, after 18 years around this league, even I need a week off during the season… and I have never played a single snap.”

“I’m tired just watching from the stands. Can’t imagine how the guys feel.”

Kelly also included a question box inviting the NFL to explain its decision.

Why the Rams Don’t Have a Traditional Bye Week

Technically, Los Angeles does have a bye in Week 11. However, the problem is how the NFL structured the Rams’ schedule.

The Rams play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, before returning to action just 10 days later against the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, Nov. 25, in the NFL’s first Thanksgiving Eve game, a home date for Los Angeles streaming on Netflix.

That means Los Angeles doesn’t receive the traditional two-week gap between games that teams typically enjoy during a bye week.

The league’s official bye-week announcement also confirms that Green Bay faces the same shortened turnaround, although Kelly’s complaint focuses on the Rams.

Kelly Stafford Isn’t Shy About Speaking Her Mind

This certainly isn’t the first time Kelly has publicly shared her thoughts about the NFL or the challenges that come with being a football family.

As we previously reported following the Rams’ playoff loss in Detroit, Kelly has never been afraid to address controversial topics involving her husband and his former team.

Matthew, meanwhile, is in his 18th NFL season after announcing his decision to return for 2026.

And while Kelly’s Instagram post included plenty of humor, her underlying point is worth considering.