Kelly Stafford Cannot Keep The Detroit Lions Out Of Her Mouth

Alright, Detroit Lions fans, are you tired of hearing about Kelly Stafford yet? Well, get comfortable because we have yet another installment of her latest musings about the Lions. It seems that no matter how far she tries to distance herself from the team, Kelly can’t help but bring them up every chance she gets. This time, it’s not just about her husband, Matthew Stafford; it’s about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his struggles, which somehow reminded Kelly of Matthew’s “tough years” in Detroit.

On her podcast The Morning After Media, Kelly recently made a comparison that’s bound to stir up some eye rolls in the Motor City. As she talked about Burrow's difficulties with the Bengals, she shifted her tone from a generic football fan to someone who had, apparently, lived through it all.

“Bengals and the Chargers, that was such a good game. It was impressive,” Kelly said as quoted by MSN. “To be honest, it is reminding me of when Matthew played on the Lions for a bit. Like you can tell how good and talented he is, it’s just the team is not winning, and that is frustrating.”

Oh, here we go again. Just when Lions fans were hoping to move on from the Stafford era, Kelly swoops in to remind us of the years spent in the NFL’s cellar. Because, really, who doesn't want to relive the good ol' days of watching Stafford throw for a ton of yards… with little to show for it?

While we get it—Burrow’s struggles are tough for anyone to watch, especially when they’re a talented QB on a losing team—it does seem like Kelly is really grasping at straws to tie it back to Matthew's days with the Lions. It’s like every time a quarterback struggles, there’s Kelly, comparing their suffering to the glory days of Detroit football.

And yet, here we are again, forced to listen to it because apparently, Kelly Stafford just can’t keep the Detroit Lions out of her pie hole. Let's hope for the sake of our sanity (and the Bengals' season) that we don’t hear too many more comparisons anytime soon. Until then, we’ll just have to grin and bear it while Kelly continues to throw in the occasional Lions anecdote, for reasons we can’t quite understand.