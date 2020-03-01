Kelly Stafford confirms a ‘Party of 6’ will stay a ‘Party of 6’

We get it, at this point, you are probably thinking that Detroit Sports Nation is starting to sound like TMZ following around Kelly Stafford.

Well, you can say what you want but on Sunday, Kelly confirmed that she and Matthew Stafford will be having their fourth child this coming summer and we cannot be more happy for them.

Remember, it was less than a year ago that Kelly revealed that she had a brain tumor that had to be surgically removed. The surgery, though longer than expected, was successful and Kelly has been steadily recovering ever since.

According to Kelly’s recent Instagram story post, this will be the couple’s final child, stating “we are done after this. Stafford party of 6 will stay a party of 6.”

We will certainly be praying for Kelly that here pregnancy goes perfectly!