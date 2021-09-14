Kelly Stafford divulges which team she would want Matthew Stafford to play for if not the Rams

Matthew Stafford reportedly got his way when the Detroit Lions traded him to the Los Angeles Rams, despite other teams being involved in the bidding.

But had it not been the Rams, where did Stafford want to be traded?

Well, we may or may not ever know the answer to that question but on Monday, during her new podcast, Kelly Stafford divulged, after considering a ‘rapid-fire’ question for a few seconds, that had Stafford not been traded to the Rams, she would have like for him to be traded to the Chicago Bears.

Wait, what?!?!

Click here to watch the podcast. (Comment comes roughly around the 19:00 minute mark)

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="The morning after Matthew’s first game as a ram" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/n9PZ-Hrx_x0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>