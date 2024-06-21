Kelly Stafford Explains Why She Dated Matthew Stafford’s Backup Quarterback





Kelly Stafford just gave the fans even more fuel

Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, recently opened up about the early days of their relationship during their time at the University of Georgia. Sharing her story on the Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast on June 11, Kelly revealed that their romance didn’t start off as smoothly as one might expect.

A Rocky Start to Their Relationship

According to Kelly Stafford, the beginning of their relationship was anything but perfect.

“Long story short,” she explained, “wasn’t that cute of a relationship at first.”

While Kelly was looking for something serious, Matthew preferred to keep things casual, leading to a turbulent on-and-off relationship. This mismatch in expectations created significant tension between them.

Jealousy and a Bold Move

In an attempt to spark Matthew’s interest and perhaps make him jealous, Kelly took a bold step by dating his backup quarterback, who conveniently lived in the same dorm as Matthew.

“I hated him. I loved him. I dated the backup to piss him off,” Kelly admitted during the podcast.

This strategy did not go unnoticed by Matthew, eventually leading to a dramatic confrontation.

A Confrontational Turning Point

Matthew’s response to Kelly’s new relationship was one of disapproval. He couldn’t hide his jealousy and decided to take matters into his own hands.

“He would see my car there,” Kelly said. “And so at one point, he waited, and followed me out and got in my car and wouldn’t get out. I was like, ‘Get out of my car,’ and he’s like, ‘He’s not right for you.’ And I’m like, ‘You can’t tell me that.'”

This intense encounter marked a significant moment in their relationship, bringing underlying feelings to the surface and forcing a deeper conversation about their future together.

From Tumultuous Beginnings to a Strong Partnership

Despite their rocky start, Kelly and Matthew’s relationship evolved into a strong and enduring partnership. They tied the knot in 2015 and have since built a life together, raising their four daughters. Reflecting on their journey, Kelly appreciates how far they’ve come from their college days.

“I think if you ask anyone who knew us at Georgia if they thought we would have ended up together, four kids, they would have laughed their asses off,” she said. “I think I would have laughed my ass off at that.”