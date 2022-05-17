Kelly Stafford fires back at Aaron Rodgers over fake quote about Detroit Lions

Kelly Stafford is at it again but this time it appears as if she fell for a fake quote from Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

On Monday, @NFCNorthNewss on Twitter tweeted out the following fake quote from Rodgers, in which he takes a shot at the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

“Kirk and I are actually good friends. He’s someone I respect a lot. We have similar beliefs and values. Each off-season his family will come out and have a meal at my place, he always invites me out to return the favor. You just don’t see players like him and I very often in the league. Take the North for example, if you put him or I on the Lions or Bears we would be the best QB that franchise has ever seen.”

@NFCNorthNewss is known for tweeting out fake quotes and it is pretty funny how many people believe they are real.

WHAT🤯 #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and #Vikings QB Kirk Cousins are friends?!?! Would Rodgers and Kirk be the best QB on the #Lions or #Bears 👀 Should rival QB’s have a relationship like this?🤔 pic.twitter.com/4exBfWmkGJ — NFC North News (@NFCNorthNewss) May 16, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

Well, when Kelly, who is the wife of former Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford) caught wind of the quote, she got a bit offended and fired back at Rodgers (even though he never made the quote) and ripped the Chicago Bears at the same time.

“Ya you’re wrong,” Kelly posted on her Instagram story. “Maybe the Bears, maybe.”

We are hoping that Kelly knew this was a fake quote and that she was firing back at that and now Aaron Rodgers but we have our doubts!

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

