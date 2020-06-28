41.2 F
Kelly Stafford gives birth to fourth child [Photo]

Detroit Lions News
By Don Drysdale

According to Kelly Stafford, her and Matthew Stafford’s family is now complete.

On Sunday morning, Kelly announced on Instagram that she has gave birth to her and Matthew’s fourth child on June 26.

Congrats to the Stafford’s and God Bless!!!

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

