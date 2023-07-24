Kelly Stafford gives update on recent health scare

In a sobering revelation, Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams‘ quarterback Matthew Stafford, confessed the fears she recently had about possibly having cancer again. On her podcast, Kelly shared that persistent issues with her birth control led to her doctors considering the possibility of her undergoing a hysterectomy. “I feel like my stomach’s not great,” Kelly said. Thankfully, Kelly went on to say that at this time, they do not think her issue is cancer.

However, the concerns grew far more severe last week. She experienced excruciating pain in her stomach and back, which warranted an urgent hospital visit. Despite the pain and her fear, doctors initially attributed the discomfort to a stomach bug, leaving Kelly with no answers but growing anxiety.

The condition worsened to the point where Kelly's stomach appeared distended as if she were eight months pregnant. Given the severity of the situation, Matthew Stafford, always standing beside her, involved the Rams' team doctor who ordered extensive tests. Yet, as the tests continue, the uncertainty remains a shadow over the family, leaving them on tenterhooks as they await the results.

‘I feel like my stomach's not great. In the back of my mind, I'm thinking I have cancer,' Stafford said on her podcast, ‘The Morning After with Kelly Stafford'.

‘Last Tuesday, I ended up in the hospital…I had a lot of pain in my stomach and my back.'

‘They basically told me it was a stomach bug,' Stafford said.

Thankfully, Kelly added that though she still had to do a follow-up appointment, the doctors do not believe she has cancer.

Bottom Line – Our Prayers are with Kelly

Hopefully, what Kelly Stafford is currently dealing with turns out to be something minor. That being said, please keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she moves forward.