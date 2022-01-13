Kelly Stafford has message for Los Angeles Rams following embarrassing showing [Video]

If you happened to tune in for Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, you almost certainly noticed that though the game was being played in Los Angeles, it sound much more like a home game for the 49ers.

During the Rams home loss, there were more 49ers fans in attendance and it caused Rams QB Matthew Stafford to use a silent count, while 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo used a verbal count.

One person who is not too thrilled with the embarrassing showing by the Rams fans is Kelly Stafford.

Not surprisingly, Kelly used her new podcast to send a message to Rams fans, pointing out how the loss to the 49ers felt like a road game and how they should not sell their tickets to Arizona Cardinals fans.

The Rams host the Cardinals on Monday night in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.