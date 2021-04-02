Kelly Stafford Instagram Story post leads to questions about Matthew Stafford’s thumb

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from The Athletic, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford recently elected to have a minor procedure done on the thumb of his throwing hand.

Stafford, who likes to fly under the radar when it comes to his personal life, was probably thinking he would not have to bring up the procedure to anyone. That is until his wife Kelly posted a video to her Instagram story which shows Matthew on an airplane with a brace on his right hand/thumb.

That video caused Jourdan Rodrique of The Athletic to investigate and she found out the scoop.

From The Athletic:

New Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had a procedure on the thumb of his throwing hand last month, a source confirmed to The Athletic. The source characterized the nature of that procedure as elective by Stafford and “minor.”

Stafford, 33, was seen in an Instagram story video posted by Kelly Stafford, his wife, wearing a small brace around his right thumb while on a flight with their family on Thursday afternoon. The Athletic confirmed the nature of the procedure after viewing the post.

The source said the procedure, which happened in the second week of March, was a “simple cleanup,” adding that Stafford is not expected to miss any part of spring workouts when they open up and that he’s expected to be at “100 percent” when team activities begin later this month.

Here is a photo from Kelly’s video.