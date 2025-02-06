Kelly Stafford Lashes Out at Los Angeles Rams’ Trade Rumors

Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, has spoken out against the rumors surrounding the potential trade of star wide receiver Cooper Kupp. In an impassioned discussion on her podcast The Morning After, Kelly made it clear that she does not believe trading Kupp would benefit her husband or the team moving forward.

“My husband wants to win. He's not trying to put his team in a bad situation,” Kelly Stafford stated, expressing concern over the direction the team might take. She emphasized that the decision to trade away a key player like Kupp could have detrimental effects on the team’s performance.

Reflecting on the Rams' near success, she continued, “I will say the trading away of Cooper, I guess I’m just a little, I’m confused. Because we were one play away from going to the NFC Championship, and I think if we go, we win.”

With the Rams still recovering from a challenging season, Kelly’s comments add fuel to the ongoing discussions about Matthew Stafford's future with the team and how changes in personnel, such as a potential trade of Kupp, might impact the quarterback’s chances at another championship. While the future remains uncertain, Kelly’s perspective shows just how much the Stafford family values the team's current roster and the pursuit of a winning season.