Detroit Lions News

Kelly Stafford makes big announcement on Instagram

By Don Drysdale

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons
Nov 17, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford with wife Kelly Stafford during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

On Tuesday night, a report surfaced that Matthew and Kelly Stafford were paying for first responders meals at Wahlburgers in Royal Oak up to $5,000.

Following the report, Kelly took to Instagram to announce that she and Matthew “will be doing this at multiple restaurants in Michigan” and that she would announce those restaurants via Instagram on Thursday.

“We will be doing this at multiple restaurants in Michigan,” Kelly Stafford wrote. “I will announce them tomorrow here on my Instagram with all the details, so if you work at a hospital, please go grab a meal on us and please stay safe and healthy. Thank you for all you do!”

Stay tuned to Kelly’s Instagram or check back here tomorrow as we will pass along the information to you.

We are so blessed to have the Stafford’s in our community!

