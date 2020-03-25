Kelly Stafford makes big announcement on Instagram

On Tuesday night, a report surfaced that Matthew and Kelly Stafford were paying for first responders meals at Wahlburgers in Royal Oak up to $5,000.

Following the report, Kelly took to Instagram to announce that she and Matthew “will be doing this at multiple restaurants in Michigan” and that she would announce those restaurants via Instagram on Thursday.

“We will be doing this at multiple restaurants in Michigan,” Kelly Stafford wrote. “I will announce them tomorrow here on my Instagram with all the details, so if you work at a hospital, please go grab a meal on us and please stay safe and healthy. Thank you for all you do!”

