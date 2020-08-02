41.2 F
Kelly Stafford makes first Instagram post since news of Matthew Stafford being placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

By Don Drysdale

On Saturday, we were all a bit shaken when news broke that the Detroit Lions had placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ever since the news broke, we have been awaiting some type of confirmation about whether or not Stafford actually tested positive for COVID-19 or if he was just around somebody who tested positive, as both of those scenarios will land you on the list.

By waiting for confirmation, I mean refreshing Kelly Stafford‘s Instagram repeatedly (I am embarrassed to admit that) until she posts some type of news.

Well, Kelly just made her first Instagram post since the news broke and it was to say she is grateful for another year as today is her birthday.

As Erik Schlitt of Lions Wire noted in his tweet, no news is good news, right???

Happy Birthday to Kelly and to Erik’s oldest daughter!

