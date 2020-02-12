Kelly Stafford posts interesting message: ‘If Detroit is done with us…’

Let me begin by saying it again for those of you who cannot hear very well…

MATTHEW STAFFORD WILL BE A DETROIT LION IN 2020!!

That being said, there have been plenty of reports (rumors) about the Lions trading Stafford and drafting Tua Tagovailoa in the upcoming draft.

Well, Kelly Stafford has caught wind of the rumors and she posted the following message over an article titled, “3 Most Likely Trade Destinations for Matthew Stafford If the Lions Draft a QB.”

“Well if Detroit is done with us…” Kelly posted.

Detroit is not done with your husband, Kelly. I promise!