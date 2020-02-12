30.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, February 13, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Kelly Stafford posts interesting message: ‘If Detroit is done with us…’

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Kelly Stafford posts interesting message: ‘If Detroit is done with us…’

Let me begin by saying it again for those of you who cannot hear very well... MATTHEW STAFFORD WILL BE...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsCharlie Harrison IV - 0

Pistons lose overtime thriller against the Orlando Magic 116-112

The Detroit Pistons (19-39) came up short tonight, losing to the Orlando Magic (25-31) in overtime 116-112. The Pistons...
Read more
MSU NewsArnold Powell - 0

Son of NFL Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice throws shade at Michigan State

Brenden Rice, son of former NFL great Jerry Rice, signed to play college football at Colorado this past December....
Read more
Arnold Powell

Let me begin by saying it again for those of you who cannot hear very well…

MATTHEW STAFFORD WILL BE A DETROIT LION IN 2020!!

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

That being said, there have been plenty of reports (rumors) about the Lions trading Stafford and drafting Tua Tagovailoa in the upcoming draft.

- Advertisement -

Well, Kelly Stafford has caught wind of the rumors and she posted the following message over an article titled, “3 Most Likely Trade Destinations for Matthew Stafford If the Lions Draft a QB.”

“Well if Detroit is done with us…” Kelly posted.

Detroit is not done with your husband, Kelly. I promise!

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articlePistons lose overtime thriller against the Orlando Magic 116-112

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Kelly Stafford posts interesting message: ‘If Detroit is done with us…’

Let me begin by saying it again for those of you who cannot hear very well... MATTHEW STAFFORD WILL BE...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Pistons lose overtime thriller against the Orlando Magic 116-112

Charlie Harrison IV - 0
The Detroit Pistons (19-39) came up short tonight, losing to the Orlando Magic (25-31) in overtime 116-112. The Pistons were down by as many...
Read more
MSU News

Son of NFL Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice throws shade at Michigan State

Arnold Powell - 0
Brenden Rice, son of former NFL great Jerry Rice, signed to play college football at Colorado this past December. His commitment was to Buffalos'...
Read more
MSU News

Tom Izzo says he plans to be buried at Michigan State [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On Wednesday evening, prior to the introduction of Mel Tucker as Michigan State's next head football coach, Tom Izzo spoke to the media and...
Read more
MSU News

Michigan State’s new head coach Mel Tucker nails first press conference [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On Wednesday night, new Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media in East Lansing for the first time and to say he...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

3 NFL teams to unveil new uniforms for 2020 season

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams, and Cleveland Browns will unveil new uniforms for the 2020 NFL season. There is also...
Read more

Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay comments on potential contract extension

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
In 2017, the Detroit Lions selected WR Kenny Golladay in the third round of the NFL Draft and ever since then, he has been...
Read more

Former Detroit Lions TE says New England Patriots are ‘100 percent done’ with Tom Brady

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Will Tom Brady re-sign with the New England Patriots before the 2020 season? That is the million-dollar question that everyone wants to know the answer...
Read more

Free agent RB Dion Lewis mentioned as possibility for Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Do the Detroit Lions trust that running backs Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough have what it takes to get the job done in 2020? That...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.