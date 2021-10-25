Kelly Stafford posts message for Detroit Lions fans following game vs. Rams

It was an emotional day for many on Sunday as Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams took on Stafford’s former team, the Detroit Lions.

Leading up to and during the game, a plethora of Lions fans were shown wearing Stafford No. 9 jerseys and other Lions gear.

Though the Lions fought hard, Stafford and the Rams go the last laugh as they won the game 28-19.

On Monday, Kelly Stafford took to Instagram to post a message for the Lions fans who supported Matthew and who still support him.

“There were tears, belly laughs, long hugs, chills.. just about every emotion yesterday. But there are no words that could properly express the amount of gratitude I have for people of detroit. If Matthew had social media, he would say the same. Just thank you for supporting Matthew the way you did while he was there and even now. Means far more than y’all could imagine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89)